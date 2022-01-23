‘Thotapuri’ first glimpse tomorrow 

Bengaluru: The director-actor duo of 'Neer Dose' are all set to entertain the audience by releasing an audio teaser of their upcoming movie 'Thotapuri'.

Navarasa Nayaka Jaggesh and director Vijayaprasad combination have already created a successful hit movie through 'NeerDosa'. The same pair is preparing to create sensation through 'Thotapuri'. The first look of the movie is all set for an audio teaser release on 24 January.

'Thotapuri', which has been quite intriguing from the very beginning, has caused much anticipation in the film industry. For the first time, a Kannada comedy film being released in five languages is set toentertainpan-India audience.

The movie team of 'Thotapuri' is nothing short of having stellar performers in their starcast. The artists including Jaggesh, Aditi Prabhudeva, 'Daali' Dhananjay, Suman Ranganath, Aditi Prabhu Deva, Dattanna, Veena Sunder, Hema Dutt and Rohit Padaki and many more are part of this movie.

KA Suresh, who has previously produced films like YeradaneMaduve, GovindayaNamaha, RX Suri, Shivalinga, has now produced 'Thotapuri' under the banner of 'Moniflix Studios'.

Another specialty about'Thotapuri'is it will be released in Part 1 and Part 2. The State and National award-winning technicians have worked in this movie. The music is composed by Anoop Seelin and lyrics by Vijayaprasad. The film has cinematography by Niranjan Babu and edited by Suresh Urs.