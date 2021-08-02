Threats from mutts will not work in BJP: Eshwarappa

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa recently claimed that the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade was now a closed chapter in his life and would work hard for the party.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, K S Eshwarappa said, "As mentioned earlier, I have distanced myself from the Brigade on the strict instructions from BJP national president J P Nadda. The office-bearers of the Brigade have consented to join BJP. Shah has promised suitable positions for Brigade leaders in the party. Being a BJP party worker I have respected the high-command orders to be out of the Brigade. So definitely the party will remember my work when time comes, till then I work for the party to get a full majority by the next Assembly elections."

Eshwarappa had launched the brigade on December 6, 2016 at Nandagad in Belagavi district, naming it after 18th Century warrior and freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna, who belonged to his 'Kuruba' community. Rayanna Brigade was giving sleepless nights to many in just six months of its inception, indirectly referring to State BJP president B S Yeddyurappa.

K S Eshwarappa also reacted to the recent threats by seers to destabilise the BJP government in Karnataka if their nominee was not made minister. "It's common that seers from different mutts across the State come forward and strongly back the community strongman for the better post in the cabinet. But it is not good for them to warn or threaten the national party like BJP if their demand is not fulfilled. My advice is that such warning or threats will not get any importance in BJP," said Eshwarappa.

During the speculation of leadership change, an influential Lingayat seer, Jagadguru Saragandhara Desikendra Swami of Saranya Mutt of Srisailam and Vachananda Swami threatened that he would ensure that at least 10 MLAs resigned in case Kalburgi South legislator Dattatreya Patil Revoor or Murugesh Nirani was not inducted as a minister in the next round of cabinet expansion in Karnataka.

In a recent development, RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat called on the former minister and Shivamogga Urban MLA Eshwarapppa at the latter's official residence in Bengaluru on Saturday. It was claimed that the RSS leader held discussions with Eshwarappa on political developments in Karnataka, party affairs, and cabinet formation. The sources from the Karnataka BJP said Eshwarapppa reportedly expressed his disappointment that those who are giving preference for personal gains have been given importance in the State government.