Three road workers killed after tanker runs over them

Belagavi: A tragic road accident claimed the lives of three daily wage workers and left six others critically injured on Saturday morning near Itagi Cross in Kittur taluk of Belagavi district. The incident occurred along the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway (NH-4) when an oil tanker lost control and rammed into the workers before overturning on the service road. The deceased have been identified as Ramachandra Jadhav (45), his son Mahesh Ramachandra Jadhav (18), and Ramanna alias Ramesh (38), all natives of Shiroli village in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district. The victims were part of a group of labourers employed under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project and had come from various towns in Kalaburagi including Shahabad, Sedam, and Chincholi.

Among the injured are Ramachandra’s wife Laxmibai, Anushree, and Ramanna’s wife Bheemavva (55). According to hospital sources, Bheemavva sustained severe injuries in the mishap and had both her legs amputated. She is currently undergoing intensive care treatment.

The oil tanker, reportedly carrying lubricant oil, veered off its path and struck the workers who were engaged in highway maintenance activities. The driver of the tanker, identified as Dinesh Shetty, was trapped inside the vehicle but later rescued by police. He too has suffered serious injuries and is receiving treatment at a hospital. Emergency response teams, including the highway patrol, quickly arrived at the scene and shifted the injured to the BIMS Hospital in Belagavi. Kittur police have taken up the case and launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the crash.