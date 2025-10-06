Tight security in Chikkaballapur ahead of Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's visit

Chikkaballapur: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan will arrive in Chikkaballapur district on Sunday to attend the 75th birthday celebrations of retired Supreme Court judge Justice V. Gopala Gowda. The event will be held near Chinnasandra on the outskirts of Chintamani, and police have made tight security arrangements in anticipation of a large turnout.

A grand stage has been erected for the function, with an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 people expected to attend. District Superintendent of Police Kushal Choukse said precautionary measures have been taken to prevent any untoward incidents.

Speaking to the media, SP Choukse said, "We have been in constant touch with the organizers for the past ten days. Considering the recent crowd-related incidents in Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru, we have taken additional safety measures. Arrangements for electricity, fire safety, and public works have been made in coordination with respective departments."

He added that parking has been arranged one kilometer away from the venue, and roadside parking will not be allowed. Attendees will have to walk from the designated parking area to the venue. Separate passes have been issued for VIPs and general attendees, and carrying signboards, gutkha, or tobacco products has been strictly prohibited.

For security, 500 police personnel, including 6 DYSPs, 13 inspectors, and 60 sub-inspectors, have been deployed. In addition, four KSRP platoons, six DAR teams, three fire tenders, and four ambulances will be stationed at the venue for emergency response.

