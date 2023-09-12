Top BJP leaders absent to core committee meeting

Hubli: The dissidence of the BJP was on full display during a meeting convened to reconcile their differences. The BJP leadership on Monday called party core committee meeting in a private hotel. But top leaders absence to the meeting.

Once considered a stronghold for the BJP, the political landscape in Hubli-Dharwad has dramatically changed. It was a region where the Congress had little influence. However, the defection of former Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar from the BJP to the Congress during the last assembly elections has left the BJP facing an uphill battle in the area.

Jagdish Shettar's recent announcement regarding his candidature for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections has sent shockwaves through the BJP. Just 15 days ago, a close aide of Shettar and former minister Munenakoppa openly expressed his dissatisfaction with the BJP. Adding to the woes, Jagdish Shettar's brother, Pradeep Shettar, did not mince words in conveying his discontent with the party.

Despite these internal dissensions, BJP leaders seemed reluctant to address the issue. Jagdish Shettar's defection and the departure of several prominent Lingayat leaders from the party had put the BJP on high alert. In an attempt to quell the brewing crisis, an important core committee meeting was convened on September 11, led by former Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

However, Pradeep Shettar, Munenakoppa, and Hubli Dharwad West Constituency MLA Arvind Bellad sent a strong message to the BJP by choosing not to attend the meeting, further exposing the divisions within the party.

Key party leaders were involved in the core committee meeting, emphasizing the importance of party unity. Party officials stressed that public statements against the party should be avoided. This was seen as an attempt to contain the growing discord within the BJP.

Despite these reassurances, the absence of key leaders highlights that all is not well within the BJP's ranks. The party's senior leadership now faces the challenging task of reconciling differences and restoring harmony to maintain their political stronghold in Hubli-Dharwad.