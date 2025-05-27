Tourists happy over public access to Vidhana Soudha

•The Vidhana Soudha tour starts from June 1

•The tour will be from 8 am to 5 pm.

•Rs 50 per person for those above 16 years of age

•Children below 16 years of age are allowed free

•30 people in each batch per day.

•Only 300 people will be allowed to see Vidhana Soudha per day

•One-and-a-half km Vidhana Soudha tour will take one and a half hours per batch

•Tour will start from Gate No. 3 of Vidhana Soudha

•Visitors must be present 20 minutes before the tour starts

•Those who have booked tickets should have ID cards

•Photos will be allowed at designated places during Vidhana Soudha tour

•Guides appointed for Vidhana Soudha tour will converse in Kannada and English

Bengaluru: An innovative programme is being started under the name of ‘Vidhana Soudha Guided Tour’. Vidhana Soudha is the powerhouse of Karnataka administration. No matter which government comes, the journey of administration starts from this historic building. Not only that, it is the most famous powerhouse in the world and is known as the largest administrative building in India.

People come from all over the country to see it. They take photos as a souvenir. But no one has ever had the opportunity to enter the premises of the magnificent building. But now the state government is organising a new and innovative program to provide public access to Vidhana Soudha.

‘This is a historic decision. The state government is taking a step that no one has taken or taken so far. The common man is also being given a golden opportunity to view Vidhana Soudha. In particular, the powerhouse is being given an opportunity to see the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council where MLAs and ministers meet’ gushed one tourist.

The government has come up with a new programme to allow the public to see inside the Vidhana Soudha. Yesterday, a guided tour of the Vidhana Soudha was inaugurated at the Banquet Hall of the Vidhana Soudha. Such a programme has been started with the efforts of Assembly Speaker UT Khader. UT Khader said that there will also be security along with it.

This is not the first time that such an innovative pro gram is being organized in the Vidhana Soudha. A historical book fair has already been successfully held at this same Shakti Kendra. Thousands of people bought books and took rounds of the Vidhana Soudha.

Now, the opportunity is being given to go inside the Vidhana Soudha and take a look. Students and tourists have expressed their happiness over such an opportunity.