Traffic signals, congestion increase in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Traffic congestion is increasing in the city and the number of traffic signals has also increased. Also waiting time at signals has also increased. The city traffic cops have increased Bengaluru traffic signals by adding more than 52 to existing signals.
As the Bengaluru city grows, the traffic congestion increases. The traffic problem is getting worse. As the traffic problem continues, the number of traffic signals has increased. As of 2019 there were 300 traffic signals. Even after that 50 traffic signals were constructed. Now 52 new traffic signals are going to come up. The number of traffic signals in the city is increasing to 402. Bangalore Central Division has 65 traffic signals, Bangalore East 56, Bangalore North 38, Bangalore South 86, North East Division 86, South East Division 36 and Bangalore West Division 35. Waiting time at traffic signals has also been increased already. 200 seconds have been installed in many places including Gorguntepalya, Sankara Math Signal, KR Circle in the city. It takes three to eight minutes on the Gorugunte Palya route. As there are more vehicles at the signals, there is more time lag.