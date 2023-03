TTE suspended for misbehaving with passenger

Days after a railway travel ticket examiner (TTE) was held for allegedly urinating on a passenger on a train bound from Kolkata to Amritsar, another TTE has been accused of allegedly misbehaving with a female passenger when she was leaving from Krishnarajapuram station here. The TTE has been placed under suspension by the Railway, pending investigation.





According to the Railway, the train had stopped at Krishnarajapuram for crossing with another, during which time the TTE misbehaved with the woman while demanding that she show him her ticket.





Videos of the woman confronting the TTE on the railway station platform, reportedly on Tuesday, have been posted on twitter by a user.In the videos, a woman can be seen shouting at the TTE, asking him why he pulled her after she showed him her tickets. As the TTE, who was allegedly drunk, shouts back at the woman, a group of men who were standing nearby and were watching the incident unfold, came to her aid and caught hold of him as he tried to flee from the spot. They can be heard saying, "He is drunk, call the police".