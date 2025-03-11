Two Arrested in Cattle Theft and Slaughter Case After Extensive Manhunt

Karwar: The Honnavar police have arrested two individuals involved in the theft and illegal slaughter of cattle in Salgoda and Kondakul villages under the Honnavar Police Station limits. The case was registered on 19 January 2025 under sections 4 and 12 of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, along with Sections 325 and 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Addressing a press conference here today, Superintendent of Police Uttara Kannada Narayan M said following the registration of the case, a special team was formed under his guidance and senior officers, including Additional Superintendent of Police M Jagadish, Bhatkal Sub-Divisional Police Officer Mahesh K, and other officials. The operation was led by Honnavar Police Inspector Siddarameshwar S, with PSI Rajshekhar, PSI Manjunath, and several other officers actively involved in tracking down the accused.

During the investigation, police traced the movements of the suspects, identified as Wasim and Muzammil, through CCTV footage at approximately 130 locations across multiple states Two were arrested in a Cattle Theft and Slaughter Case after an extensive manhunt Wasim was arrested in Fakir Bazaar in Mumbai, while Muzammil was arrested in Bhatkal

In another case recently, the police team investigating another cow theft and slaughter, four police personnel were injured when the suspect attacked them with a lethal weapon. To mitigate the situation and ensure the safety of his team Police Inspector Siddarameshwar S fired two rounds in the air but the suspect, identified as Faizan, charged at the Inspector with the same weapon menacingly, saying that when Inspector Siddarameshwar shot him in the leg from his service pistol and immobilised him and secured him, according to SP Narayan M.