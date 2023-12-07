Live
Two burnt alive in freak mishap
In an accident near Devagiri-Bambaraga cross in Belgaum taluk, a collision between a tipper and a car resulted in a diesel tanker explosion, claiming two lives.
Belagavi: In an accident near Devagiri-Bambaraga cross in Belgaum taluk, a collision between a tipper and a car resulted in a diesel tanker explosion, claiming two lives. The victims have been identified as Mohan Maruti Belgaumkar (24) from Bambaraga village and Samiksha Dayekar (12) from Macche village.
The incident occured at around 10:30 pm on Wednesday night when a car, carrying four individuals returning from a relative's wedding in Bambaraga village, collided with a tipper near Bambaraga Cross. The impact led to the rupture of the tipper's diesel tank, triggering a fierce blaze. Two persons of the car lost their lives in the ensuing fire,
Local residents rushed to the scene and managed to rescue the two other passengers, Mahesh Belgaumkar and Sneha Belgundakar, who sustained serious injuries. The injured individuals were shifted to a private hospital in Belgaum, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Upon receiving the news, the fire brigade arrived to extinguish the flames. DCP Pivhi Sneha, ACP, and Kakati station police conducted a inspection at the accident site. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to BiIMS Hospital mortuary for postmortem examinations.
The tipper driver, upon realizing the gravity of the situation, surrendered at the police station. Kakati Police has registered a case, and investigations are underway to determine the circumstances leading to the tragic accident.