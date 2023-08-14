Two commuters in Bengaluru -Mysuru robbed at knife point

Mysuru: The Bengaluru -Mysuru express way once marred by a series of accidents, has now become a hotbed of criminal activity, leaving both travelers and authorities deeply concerned.

Late on Saturday night, two separate incidents of robbery unfolded near Naguvanahalli Gate and Gauripur in Srirangapatna taluk. The victims, who were targeted while travelling during the night, reported the robbery of precious gold jewelry, sending shockwaves to people.

In the first incident, Sivaprasad and Suma, a couple from Udupi, were taking a break in front of the Bharat Benz Company near Naguvanahalli Gate. The tranquility of their rest was shattered when miscreants on a motorcycle abruptly appeared, brandishing threats and making off with approximately 30 grams of gold jewelry. A short distance away, near Gauripur, the second incident occurred involving Dr. Rakshit Reddy and Dr. Manasa from Kolar district's Malur. The assailants, seizing an opportune moment, confronted the couple and forcibly relieved them of around 40 grams of gold jewelry before swiftly disappearing into the night.

Dr. Rakshit Reddy and Dr. Manasa' heading towards Mysuru , their car got punctured and while replacing tyre miscreants threatened at knife point and looted.

Mandya SP Yatish, visited spot . Police registered a case and investigating. The increased robbery cases freightened night commuters in the highway.