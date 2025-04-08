Two rural banks of State to merge as per central scheme

Bengaluru: The Ministry of Finance is all set to implement the ‘One State One Regional Rural Bank’ (OSORRB) scheme shortly, a significant reform aimed at strengthening the rural banking sector in India. In this phase of the initiative, two prominent rural banks in Karnataka—the Karnataka Gramin Bank and the Karnataka Vikas Gramin Bank will merge to form a single banking entity. This merger is expected to enhance the operational efficiency, service quality, and customer reach of the regional rural banks in the state.

The primary objective of the OSORRB scheme is to improve the efficiency of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) by reducing operational redundancies and lowering costs. Currently, India has 42 RRBs operating in various states, and the government’s goal is to consolidate this number to 28, thereby streamlining operations and allowing banks to serve their customers more effectively.

Sources indicate that the groundwork for the reduction of banks has already been completed, with processes and assessments in place to kickstart the merger operations soon. This timely move comes as part of the government’s broader strategy to foster financial inclusion and provide enhanced access to banking services in rural areas, where traditional banking services are often limited or unavailable.

The Finance Ministry has indicated that a total of 15 RRBs across different states will undergo mergers under this initiative. Among these, Andhra Pradesh has the highest number, with four RRBs, while both Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will contribute three RRBs each to the merger efforts. States like Bihar, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Rajasthan will each see two regional rural banks merged as part of the scheme.

Prior to the mergers, financial recapitalization efforts are expected to be undertaken to ensure that these banks are adequately strengthened. This financial bolstering is crucial as it prepares the institutions for the challenges and opportunities that come with being part of a larger

banking entity.

This significant restructuring of the rural banking system is anticipated to bring about several benefits, including improved lending capacity, reduced operational costs, and enhanced service delivery to rural customers. By merging the two banks into one, the Karnataka banking landscape will not only be more efficient but also positioned to better serve the financial needs of farmers, small businesses, and individuals in the rural sector.

As these changes unfold, stakeholders within the banking sector, as well as rural customers, await the outcomes of this ambitious initiative. Increased financial literacy, access to credit, and more personalized customer service are just a few expected benefits that this merger could bring to the forefront, ultimately contributing to broader economic growth and development in India’s rural areas.As the Ministry of Finance moves forward with plans to execute the OSORRB scheme, the success of this initiative will likely set a precedent for future banking reforms aimed at improving the overall financial inclusion of India’s vast rural population.