Two-year-old girl gets honorary doctorate for memory power

Bengaluru: Two-year-old Satvika has achieved a doctorate with her tremendous amount of memory. Satvika Rajesh, daughter of Rajesh and Padma Rajesh, a resident of the Fort Layout, Hosadurga, has been honoured with a doctorate for her memory power by the International UC University.

When the toddler started easily pronouncing small words, her mother Padma, who was a teacher at a private school in Bengaluru, had taken leave and come to Hosadurga, from where she taught children through online.

Having picked up the knowledge that her mother was teaching the other children during online classes, Sathvika reels off in a minute's time the names of States, capitals, national festivals and the importance of celebrations.

The names of 50 elements in the Periodic Table are on this tiny tot's fingertips. She flawlessly sings the national anthem, State anthem and other patriotic songs. The achievement of the child when the kids of her age hardly remember anything except those about them, has raised many eyebrows.

National symbols, planets in the solar system, verses, Kannada Jnanpith awardees' names, scientists, their discoveries, names of freedom fighters, the parts of the plant, the introduction of tooth types, the wonders of the world, human body, lyrics, Devaranama - various compositions, slokas are child's play for Satvika.

She already has several titles under her belt, such as Wonder Kid in the Karnataka Achievers Book of Record, at the age of 20 months, in India Book of Records, she was named 'Versatile Kid', Genius Kid by Kalams World Record at the age of two.

She has received a doctorate for her memory power from the UNICEF Council in France at the International UC University in Pondicherry on February 10. She is first child to receive a doctorate at a young age.

Speaking about her daughters talent, Padma said, "I am glad my daughter got a doctorate. She is more interested in music. We encourage her to achieve in her chosen field."