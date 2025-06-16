Udupi MLA criticizes SAF deployment

Udupi: The State government’s decision to bring Udupi under the newly formed Special Action Force (SAF) to address communal disharmony has drawn criticism from Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, who said it tarnishes the district’s image. In a statement, Suvarna asserted that Udupi has not experienced communal unrest in the past decade and questioned the necessity of SAF deployment in the region. “The government has decided to deploy SAF in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Shivamogga, despite Udupi maintaining peace even when communal incidents occurred in neighboring Dakshina Kannada. This decision was made unilaterally, without consulting elected representatives or the public,” he said. The MLA also criticized the State Home Department, suggesting that the SAF formation reflects its inability to maintain peace in Dakshina Kannada. He accused Home Minister G. Parameshwara of indirectly admitting to a failure in ensuring law and order in the three districts.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) South Karnataka Divisional Joint Secretary Sharan Pumpwell also commented on the issue, urging the SAF to act impartially. “The SAF should not become an ‘Anti-Hindu Special Task Force.’ Instead, it should focus on addressing issues like love jihad, illegal conversions, cow slaughter, drug peddling and other illegal activities that disrupt communal harmony,” he said in a statement.