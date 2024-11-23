Union Minister tenders apology for remarks on Justice D’Cunha

Bengaluru: Union Minister Prahlad Joshi issued a public apology to Justice Michael D’Cunha for his recent comments regarding the D’Cunha Commission. The remarks, made during an election rally in Shiggaon, had sparked controversy and prompted the minister to express regret in a formal letter. The controversy arose after the D’Cunha Commission submitted an interim report alleging irregularities during the BJP-led government’s tenure in Karnataka. The report accused former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and ex-minister B Sriramulu of procuring Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits at inflated rates during the Covid-19 pandemic, despite the availability of more affordable local alternatives. The commission recommended action against the two leaders. During his rally in Shiggaon, Joshi criticised the commission and accused Justice D’Cunha of being an “agent,” a statement that was widely criticised. Responding to the backlash, Joshi penned a detailed letter apologising for his comments and clarifying his position.

In the letter, Joshi emphasised his respect for the judiciary, stating, “In my long years of public life, there has been no occasion where I have directly or indirectly made any remark which could lower the reputation of any member of the judiciary. I deeply value the role of the judiciary as the bulwark of our constitution and its sacred duty to dispense justice.”

He further clarified that his comments were not meant to defame Justice D’Cunha or the commission. “My statements were made only in the context of the procedure adopted by the commission, particularly the lack of an opportunity afforded to the individuals allegedly indicted. It was never my intention to lower your image or bring disrepute to the commission,” Joshi wrote.

Concluding the letter, Joshi offered an unreserved apology: “If my statements unintentionally caused hurt or misgivings, I deeply regret the same and extend my sincere apology.” He also expressed hope that the matter could be resolved amicably through his gesture.