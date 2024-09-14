University presents INNOSPARK 2024: Igniting ingenious minds

Bengaluru: Alliance University, in association with Sapient College, Mysore, announces INNOSPARK 2024: Igniting Ingenious Minds, a groundbreaking event designed to challenge students’ business acumen and prepare them for the evolving workforce. The event will take place on Wednesday, September 18starting at 8:30 am at Sapient College, Mysore.

These competitions aim to challenge participants in’ business acumen and critical thinking skills, encouraging students to apply their theoretical knowledge to practical, real-world scenarios.

INNOSPARK 2024 is designed to uncover talents and nurture the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation that is crucial in today’s dynamic business environment. By bridging the gap between academia and industry, undergraduate students will get a chance to understand the challenges they’ll face in their future careers.

A key feature of the event is a panel discussion on the topic “Impact of AI and Automation on the Workforce: How to be Industry Ready.” This timely conversation will explore the transformative power of artificial intelligence and automation in reshaping the job market and

business practices.

The distinguished panel includes Dr. Dharma Prasad, CEO and Chief Scientist, ProsettaBioconformaticsPvt. Ltd, Dr. Chaitra Narayan, Director, Kodagu AgritechPvt. Ltd., Mysore, Kashyap S. Prasad, Vice President Finance, BHIVE Workspace, Dr.ThangjamRavichandra Singh, Associate Professor, Alliance University. The panel will highlight the need for adaptable and innovative business practices, acknowledging the inevitable force of AI and digitalization in the modern business Landscape.