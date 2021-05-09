Vaccine stock to be used only for 45 plus people says Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dr K. Sudhakar said on Saturday that the existing stock of Covishield and Covaxin across the State would be used to vaccinate those above 45 years of age.

So the vaccination drive for 18 years and above will be postponed for a few more days at government facilities.

While some private hospitals such as Apollo and Manipal are doing vaccinations for people above 18, the slots have been quite limited and usually get booked within minutes of opening.

According to Health Minister, 70% of the available stock of Covishield will be used to give second dose to those above 45 years and the remaining 30% will be used to give first dose to 45+ group. Covaxin will be administered only to 45+ who are due for the 2nd dose after 6 weeks of 1st dose."

This statement has come a day after the Union government directed States to prioritise those due for their second vaccine dose. The directions also said that vaccine doses being provided through the government of India channel should be used to inoculate those above 45, and frontline and healthcare workers only.

"Utilise supplies of vaccines through the government of India channel in 70:30 ratio for the second dose and first dose respectively," said Arti Ahuja, Additional Secretary, Health, at the COVID-19 briefing.

According to the reports, neighbouring States like Telangana also made a similar announcement, saying it would prioritise those needing a second COVID-19 vaccination dose from May 8 to 15.

It added that no one will be given the first dose of the vaccine between May 8 and 12. The Telangana government has a stock of only 3.75 lakh vaccine doses.