Vande Bharat Express to Run Between Bengaluru and Belagavi Soon

A Vande Bharat Express train between Bengaluru and Belagavi has been approved. This is an extension of the existing Bengaluru–Dharwad Vande Bharat train. The train will help many people who travel between these cities.

Minister Confirms the News

Union Minister V. Somanna shared the update. He said the Railways Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, approved the request. The train will now run from Belagavi in the morning.

Start Date Coming Soon

The exact start date and time will be shared soon. This train will offer faster and more comfortable travel for passengers in Karnataka.