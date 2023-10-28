Varthur Santhosh Granted Bail in Tiger Claw Pendant Case

Bengaluru: In a twist of events, Varthur Santhosh has made a swift return to the Kannada Bigg Boss house shortly after being granted bail. His release from the central jail was met with excitement and cheers from his friends and devoted fans after a Bengaluru Court granted him bail on Friday.

The forest department had previously arrested him for wearing a tiger claw pendant during the reality show. He was the first to be taken into custody in the ongoing investigations on the series of tiger claw pendant cases.

Santhosh's release from central jail Parappana Agrahara took place on Friday afternoon, and he was welcomed by his well-wishers and ardent supporters around 7:30PM that evening. Following his release, Santhosh was not afforded much time as he was promptly escorted by the Bigg Boss show's crew. Nevertheless, he had the opportunity to briefly meet with his family members on the NICE Road.

For Santhosh, returning to the Kannada Bigg Boss reality show is not just a personal choice but also a strategic one for his career. His mother expressed her happiness and defended his decision, stating that his return to the show would be beneficial for his professional journey.

The Kannada Bigg Boss Season 10 premiered on October 8, with all the contestants entering the house on October 7. However, the show took an unexpected turn just two weeks after its debut when forest officials paid a visit to the show's set on the outskirts of Bengaluru and apprehended Varthur Santhosh for flaunting a tiger claw pendant. Subsequently, he underwent questioning and was presented before a court on October 23, leading to his placement in 14-day judicial custody.

Santhosh's arrest raised significant public outcry, with many questioning the seemingly selective enforcement of regulations. Celebrities have been known to openly display such pendants without consequence, leading to public scrutiny and allegations of bias in the enforcement of the law. In the wake of this controversy, some organisations filed official complaints against prominent actors like Darshan and Jaggesh.

In response to mounting pressure, the forest department carried out raids on the residences of several celebrities and politicians, seizing similar pendants for forensic analysis. This move aimed to address concerns and demonstrate that the law applies uniformly, irrespective of an individual's celebrity status.