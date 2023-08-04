Live
Victory for justice: Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan
Bengaluru: Housing and Minority Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said that the Supreme Court's verdict on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a clear victory for justice.
The Gujarat Court had given its judgment based on the speech made during the last Lok Sabha elections.
Based on this, Rahul Gandhi was also disqualified from being a member of Parliament out of political vengeance. But today, the Supreme Court has stayed the Gujarat Court verdict, which has finally proved that the truth will win in the judicial system of this country.
Zameer Ahmed Khan said Rahul Gandhi was loved by all the people of the country for his historic Bharat Jodo Yatra. Efforts made by the BJP leaders to harass Rahul Gandhi have ultimately failed.
