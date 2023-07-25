Vijayapura Women's University Strives for Equitable Solar Power Pricing to Sustain Environmental Commitment

Vijayapura: Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women's University, the lone women university of state renowned for its commitment to empowering women through education and sustainable practices, has been making significant strides towards environmental conservation. One of its notable achievements includes the establishment of a solar power generation unit in 2019, which symbolizes the institution's dedication to renewable energy. However, recent developments have brought financial challenges to light, raising concerns about the sustainability of this green initiative.

The solar power generation unit, a collaborative effort with Chennai-based Clean Max Neveiro Pvt Ltd under a central government project, has been producing an impressive average daily output of 650 watts of electricity at the university campus. The campus boasts about 2400 square feet of solar panels on the Science and Social Science Departments' buildings, proudly generating its electricity through renewable energy sources.

While the solar power system adequately fulfills the university's energy needs, the excess electricity is supplied to the HESCOM (Hubli electricity supply company )grid, contributing to the region's environmental cause. However, the financial implications of this process have become a matter of concern for the institution. According to the current power purchase agreement, the university supplies solar electricity to HESCOM at a considerably lower rate of Rs 3.83 per unit. However, it procures electricity from HESCOM at a higher rate of Rs 7.50 per unit, resulting in significant costs despite generating its electricity through solar power.

Last month, the Women's University was faced with a staggering bill of over 5 lakhs from HESCOM due to the prevailing electricity rates and the existing power purchase agreement. This discrepancy in rates has prompted Prof. Chancellor Tulasimala, the head of the Women's University, to address the matter and advocate for a review of the power purchase agreement. Prof. Tulasimala emphasized the need for a fair and balanced pricing structure that benefits the university's financial interests while encouraging their commitment to renewable energy.

The Women's University remains unwavering in its dedication to promoting sustainable practices and leveraging solar energy to meet its power requirements. The institution believes that a revised power purchase agreement with equitable pricing mechanisms for solar electricity is crucial to support its financial interests and further their environmental goals.