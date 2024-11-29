Waste management to become expensive in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Bangalore Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) has proposed to charge a user fee of Rs 12 per kg of waste generated in apartments, hotels, community halls and buildings built over 5,000 square feet that do not have solid waste management and treatment systems.

The problem of solid waste in the city is increasing day by day. This is not only affecting the environment but also the health of the locals. In a bid to properly manage this problem, BSWML has issued notices to more than 2,000 hotels, apartments and community halls that generate more than 100 kg of waste every day. It has also asked them to pay the fees incurred since last April within seven days of receiving the notice.

There is a rule that buildings built in 5,000 square feet, apartments that generate more than 100 kg of waste, hotels, and community halls must have their own composting system for waste management and processing. However, no one is following this. BSWML, which has issued a notice to make this mandatory, has instructed that if there is no composting facility, a fee of Rs 12 per kg of waste management will be charged and those who have composting facilities will be charged Rs 3.

BBMP has not been managing the waste generated in hotels, apartments, and community halls for a long time. In this context, they are fixing a certain amount of money per month for private companies that collect and dispose of waste and handing it over to them. All that waste is coming to BBMP vehicles and waste management units. This has created a problem. BBMP Special Commissioner Harish Kumar said that this step is being taken to prevent this and make large waste generators have their own system to process waste directly or through service providers.

Business in hotels has already fallen due to the increase in electricity and water rates. Meanwhile, the notice to pay a fee of Rs 12 per kg for waste management has come as a shock. Currently, hotels are paying about Rs 5,000-Rs 10,000 per month for waste management. The current fee is more expensive than property tax and other fees, resulting in a loss of Rs 50,000 per month. The BSWML fee should have been discussed before finalizing it. However, the sudden imposition of the fee is an unscientific and abnormal measure. It should be withdrawn, hotel and apartment associations have demanded.

Harish Kumar, Special Commissioner, BBMP, said that the user fee is a temporary measure until large waste generators have their own system to process waste directly or through service providers.

Hotels cannot have a treatment system. If BBMP gives land, that facility will be adopted and maintained. It needs time. BSWML’s user fee policy is abnormal and should be withdrawn, said PC Rao, president of Bangalore Hotel Association.

BSWML’s move to charge expensive fees for waste management and treatment is condemnable. Aleem, JP Nagar Apartment Association, said that the expensive fee should be withdrawn without allowing discussion and objections.