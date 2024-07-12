Water storage deficit at 28% in Cauvery basin dams: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister and Irrigation Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said that water storage deficit in Cauvery basin reservoirs was at 28%.

Speaking to reporters at CM’s home office Krishna after a meeting on Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu, he said, “The water storage level at reservoirs in the Cauvery basin is currently at 62%. The deficit is 28% in percentage terms or 19 TMC in absolute terms. Water storage at Harangi stood at 73%, Hemavathi at 55%, KRS at 54%, Kabini at 96%.”

Asked if water was being released from Kabini to Tamil Nadu, he said, “Kabini reservoir is 96% full and water was being released from the dam in line with the safety norms.” Asked if water will be released for the farmers of Mandya, he said a decision regarding that would be taken after an all-party meeting.

“We have insufficient rains, but Cauvery Water Management Authority has asked Karnataka to release 1 TMC water every day. I have had discussions with our legal team including Shyam Dewan and Mohan Katharaki and they have given some suggestions on the way forward,” he said.

Asked about BJP’s plan to conduct ‘Murder of Constitution Day’ on July 25, he said, “Congress party has governed the country even after the Emergency. The people elected Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh as Prime ministers of the country. It is evidence enough to say that people of the country have faith in Congress party.”