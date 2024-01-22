We worship Rama from Ramayana as told by Mahatma Gandhi I condemn the propaganda that Congress is against Sri Rama: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he condemns the propaganda that Congress members are against Sri Rama.



He was speaking to the media after participating in the installation ceremony of Sri Sita, Rama, Lakshmana and the 33 feet monolith Anjaneya Swami statue, organized by the Sri Rama Temple Trust on Monday.

Ram Mandir should not be politicized. Sri Ramachandra is the God of all, not just BJP's god but he is God of all Hindus. We are also devotees of Sri Ramachandra. BJP is trying to project that we are against Sri Ramachandra which is not right.

Temple Inauguration: No Politics

The Sri Rama Temple, along with the Anjaneya idol organized by the Sri Rama Temple Trust has been inaugurated today. We have not done this for politics. There are many temples of Sri Ramachandra across state of Karnataka. I myself have built a temple of Sri Ramachandra in my village too. There is no politics in this. I will go to Ayodhya whenever I get time. The idol of Sri Ramachandra is the same everywhere. Rama is the same even if it is in Ayodhya, or if it is in a village, the CM said. The BJP has enshrined only Rama in Ayodhya. Rama cannot be separated from Anjaneya, Sita and Lakshmana. Sri Ramachandra is considered complete only when Sita Devi, Lakshmana and Anjaneya are also installed. They are trying to separate Sri Ramachandra himself. The CM opined that it was not right.

We worship Rama from Ramayana as told by Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi used to worship Rama and Raghupati Raghava Rajaram was his favorite song. Even when he died, he cried ' Hey Ram' Congress worships Rama from Ramayana as told by Mahatma Gandhi and not the Ram of BJP, he said.

Many states have not declared a holiday

Relying to a question that no holiday has been declared as part of the programme in Karnataka, the CM said that the central government has declared only half-day holiday. He said that no holiday has been declared in Delhi, Punjab, Telangana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The chief minister said that a one-member commission chaired by Justice B Veerappa has submitted a report today regarding the PSI recruitment scam.