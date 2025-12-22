When Indigestion is more than it Seems: GI Cancer vs Common stomach upset

Bengaluru: Many people have experienced that uneasy feeling after a heavy meal, a bit of bloating, mild heartburn, or that nagging sense of fullness that refuses to go away. For most of us, these moments are just minor annoyances that fade with an antacid or a change in diet. But what if these “routine” digestion troubles refuse to go away, or keep coming back stronger each time?

Here’s something worth thinking about — what if your body is trying to tell you something more serious? We often dismiss recurring stomach discomfort as a result of spicy food, stress, or late-night snacks. But in some cases, what feels like common indigestion could be an early warning sign of a deeper issue, even gastrointestinal (GI) cancer.

Now, this isn’t meant to alarm you, but to help you notice the fine line between what’s harmless and what deserves attention. Because recognizing that difference early can truly change the outcome.

Most common indigestion we all know

Most of the time, indigestion is linked to simple causes like overeating, eating too fast, spicy food, excess caffeine, stress, or even irregular sleep. The symptoms are familiar:A burning sensation in the upper abdomen, Feeling uncomfortably full after meals, Belching or bloating and Mild nausea or acidity.

Usually, these settle down on their own or with over-the-counter medication. But when these symptoms linger for weeks or recur frequently, it’s worth asking, is there something else behind it?

When the symptoms refuse to leave

GI cancers, which include cancers of the stomach, colon, pancreas, oesophagus, and intestines - often start silently, disguised as routine digestive discomforts. That’s why early detection can be tricky.

Some warning signs that shouldn’t be ignored include:

Persistent indigestion or stomach pain that lasts beyond a few weeks

Unexplained weight loss despite no change in diet or exercise

Loss of appetite or feeling full quickly after small meals

Frequent vomiting, blood in vomit, or dark stools

Fatigue or weakness without a clear cause

While these symptoms don’t always mean cancer, they signal that something is not normal and deserves medical attention. Many people delay consulting a doctor, hoping the discomfort will pass on its own. But sometimes, that delay allows a treatable condition to progress.

Listening to what your body is saying

Our bodies have a remarkable way of communicating, through subtle shifts in how we feel. The trick lies in not ignoring those signals. If your “indigestion” seems different - stronger, longer, or accompanied by other unexplained symptoms - it’s your cue to act. Regular health check-ups, especially after the age of 40, can help catch potential issues early. Tests like endoscopy or colonoscopy may sound intimidating, but they’re simple, preventive screenings that can save lives.

Lifestyle choices also play a key role. Regular smoking, heavy alcohol consumption, diets rich in processed food, obesity, and chronic acid reflux increase the likelihood of GI cancers. Small, steady changes like, balanced meals, regular physical activity, staying hydrated, and limiting alcohol intake can make a powerful difference.

Awareness is the Best Prevention

The aim isn’t to panic every time you feel bloated, but to stay alert. Early detection changes everything. GI cancers, when caught early, can often be treated successfully.

(Authored by Dr Prabhu Nesargikar, Senior Consultant GI and Peritoneal Cancer, Robotic Surgery. HCG Cancer Hospital. K R Road, Bangalore)