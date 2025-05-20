Why You Should Visit a Bengaluru Property on a Rainy Day – A Reddit User’s Must-Know Tip

If you’re thinking of buying a flat in Bengaluru, here’s a tip you might not find in the brochures: Visit the area on a rainy day. One Reddit user shared a very valuable piece of advice that every homebuyer should keep in mind: Don’t get distracted by shiny brochures or perfect sample flats. The true test of any area isn’t in the design of the apartment or the view from the balcony—it’s how the area holds up when it rains.

He also said that rain doesn't lie.



Bengaluru is no stranger to heavy rainfall, and many areas that seem great in the dry season can turn into a nightmare once the rain starts. Puddles form, drains get clogged, and roads flood, making commuting nearly impossible.

Some areas that look perfect on a sunny day might face severe waterlogging and traffic jams during the monsoon. In fact, some companies have even started offering work-from-home options on rainy days because getting to the office becomes a major challenge due to flooded streets.

By visiting the area on a rainy day, you can see the real condition of the roads, drainage systems, and how the area handles water. It might save you from future regrets and ensure you're not stuck with a flat in an area that's unlivable during the rains.

So before making any big decisions, take a walk when it’s wet and see how the place really handles the weather. After all, the rain will always show you the truth.



