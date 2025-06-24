Live
Will fully cooperate with ED probe: Suresh
Bengaluru: BAMUL President and former MP D K Suresh stated on Monday that he is fully prepared to cooperate with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the ongoing probe into the Aishwarya Gowda cheating case.
Speaking to the media outside his residence in Sadashivanagar, Suresh said, “I have received a summons from the ED and I will appear for questioning. I want to understand on what grounds they have summoned me.”
When asked whether he believed the ED notice was politically motivated, he responded, “I will know more once I appear for questioning. We’ll assess whether their line of inquiry is relevant to the case. My legal counsel will accompany me, and based on the questions asked, we will determine what’s valid and what’s not.”
Responding to allegations of a financial transaction between him and Aishwarya Gowda, Suresh clarified, “There has been no financial or personal dealing between us. She visited my home office three to four times and discussed some matters. Since she was residing in my constituency, I attended a few public events organized by her. Beyond that, there is nothing.”
When asked about reports that an impersonator had used his voice in a scam, Suresh said, “I’ve only come to know about this through media reports. I understand the police are investigating the matter, but I have no updates on its progress.”