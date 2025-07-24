Will Withdraw Petition from Supreme Court and Begin Mahadayi Work Soon: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar has hit back strongly at Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s remarks over the Mahadayi project, saying Karnataka will soon withdraw its petition from the Supreme Court and begin work on the project without delay.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday, Shivakumar condemned the Goa CM’s statement that the Centre would never permit the Mahadayi project. “We will withdraw our petition and start the work immediately. Let him try to stop us—I’m ready to face it,” said Shivakumar.

He accused Goa CM Pramod Sawant of having “lost his mental balance” and lacking respect for the federal structure of the country. “The Mahadayi tribunal has already delivered its verdict, and tenders have been floated. During the BJP government, former CM Basavaraj Bommai, local MPs, and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi themselves celebrated the green light for the project,” he added.

All Karnataka MPs Must Unite to Defend State's Pride

Shivakumar emphasized that all 28 Lok Sabha MPs and 12 Rajya Sabha MPs from Karnataka must come together to protect the dignity and rights of the state. “I will personally meet with all our MPs. This is about our pride. The silence of our MPs on this issue is unacceptable. We cannot let Karnataka's interests be compromised for the sake of just one MP from Goa.”

He said he would seek appointments with the Union Minister for Jal Shakti and the Prime Minister, and would lead a delegation of all Karnataka MPs to present the state’s stance. “Whether others come or not, I will do my job. But I am confident many will join us,” he said.

When asked if he plans to convene an all-party meeting, Shivakumar confirmed that he would be calling a meeting of all party MPs on the issue.

Responding to whether Union Ministers are misleading the public on the Mahadayi issue, Shivakumar said, “The Union Jal Shakti Minister has been non-partisan. I’ve met him several times, and even the Union Environment Minister has extended support for developmental work. The problem lies entirely with Goa.”

Rahul Gandhi's Allegations Are True: Irregularities in Bengaluru Rural Voting

When questioned about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent claim that vote manipulation occurred in Karnataka during the Lok Sabha elections, Shivakumar agreed. “I support Rahul Gandhi’s statement. I have personally investigated irregularities in the Bengaluru Rural constituency. Many malpractices have occurred. I won’t speak much on it now, but I will address it in detail later,” he said.