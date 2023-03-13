Women bikers rally for awareness on women's health

Manipal Hospitals launched an exclusive women-focused platform called ManipalSakhi. As part of this brand initiative, Manipal Hospital Hebbal organized a rally to raise awareness about women's health, which involved 42 women bikers who rode on both gear and non-gear two-wheelers for a 20-kilometer stretch from Hebbal to Devanahalli between 7 to 9 am. The rally brought together women from different backgrounds who rode for a cause, highlighting the importance of regular health check-ups for women.





Speaking about the event, Director, Manipal Hospital Hebbal, Arun S H said, "Manipal Hospital Hebbal organized a Women Health Awareness bike rally to generate awareness on women's health and mobility choices. Women are in positions of leadership across many industries. Their beliefs, principles, and concepts can result in the development of a contented family, an ideal society, and a successful country. To do a bit from our side, the rally was organized, where a lot of women from the hospital and outside took part and learned about health and riding etiquettes."





The Bike Rider and Influencer, SameeraDahiya, said, "Today was our women's healthcare ride with Manipal Hospital Hebbal. I was very excited since the time I reached there, and it was a pleasure to have curated the ride. The ride was all about courage and choice of mobility, doing what women like but with safety. It was a combination where Manipal Hospital Hebbal wanted more women to know about their health, and I came into the picture along with their idea to put more emphasis on mobility safety. The ride was amazing and we had over 40 women riders who joined us, and it was a full form of motivation; we rode together, the team was fantastic, and more events like this should happen where we can create an impact on health awareness."





Also, the Consultant- OBG, Manipal Hospital Hebbal, Dr. Vijaya Sherbet emphasized, "As an institution, Manipal Hospital Hebbal has women leading from the front in many roles. International Women's Day is an occasion for us to refocus on providing an equitable, respectful, caring, inclusive, and cheerful environment at work. This ensures that the communities we work with find us compassionate, responsive, and caring. For the same, we organized an all women health awareness bike rally, which was a great success with women coming in and taking part in the same."





The event was a huge success, with attendees sharing their experiences and encouraging others to start biking, raising awareness about women's health, and empowering women to prioritize their well-being.WW



