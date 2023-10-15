Live
Just In
World famous Mysuru Dasara celebration inagurated by music director Hamsalekha
Mysuru: The world-renowned Mysore Dussehra celebrations kicked off on a grand note on Sunday, with music director Hamsalekha offering prayers to goddess Chamundeshwari, during the auspicious Vrischika Lagna, from 10:15 am to 10:36 am.
Preceding this momentous occasion, Hamsalekha was joined by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, District In-charge Minister Dr. HC Mahadevappa, Mysore –Kodagu MP Pratap Simha , and other dignitaries offered floral showers to the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari, seated in an ornate silver chariot.
Music director Hamsalekha launched the Dussehra festivities by lighting the ceremonial lamp during an assembly program. The event included the singing of hymns and paying tributes. Minister K. J. George, Shivraj Thangadagi, MP Pratap Simha, Mysore Mayor Shivakumar, MLA G.T. Devegowda, and others graced the occasion. The festivities began with Chamundi Puja and Kankandharana rituals.
The celebration would continue till October 24 amid tight police security. A total of 4200 police personnel, including a DIG, 11 SPs, 410 police officers, and 3778 police personnel, have been assigned to oversee the festivities. In addition, specialized units such as the Armed Forces, Bomb Disposal Squad, and Special Garuda Force have also been deployed to ensure the safety of the event.