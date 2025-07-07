Yediyurappa demands apology from Priyank Kharge

Live
Bengaluru: Yediyurappa demands apology from Priyank KhargeThe BJP Central Parliamentary Board member and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, B S Yediyurappa, has slammed state Minister Priyank Kharge’s remarks about banning Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), calling it a “senseless statement,” and demanded that he apologise to the people of the country.
Speaking to reporters on Saturday at the BJP State Headquarters, Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru, Yediyurappa said, “Priyank Kharge has stated that if they (Congress) come to power at the Centre, they will ban the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).”
He added that across the length and breadth of the country, leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have grown up through the training and ideology of the RSS.
“Firstly, the idea that you will come to power at the Centre is a daydream. In the next election, it is certain that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again become the Prime Minister with a clear majority. I urge and advise you not to demean yourself in front of the public by making such senseless statements,” Yediyurappa stated.
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has stirred controversy by reiterating that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be banned if the Congress returns to power at the Centre. Speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi, Minister Kharge stated on Friday, “I have said this before — we had banned the RSS in the past, and if given the opportunity in the future, we will do it again. They are anti-nationals.” Quoting B. R. Ambedkar, he said, “Ambedkar defined who is anti-national. In his last speech, he clearly stated that now that we have attained Independence, our focus must be on ensuring social and economic progress. But caste is anti-national in India. Anyone who, in the name of caste and religion, obstructs social and economic progress and creates strife among communities is anti-national.”