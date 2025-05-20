Yoga Awareness Van Launched to Promote Healthy Living in Rural Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a bid to promote the benefits of yoga and meditation in rural areas, a mobile awareness campaign was launched in Bengaluru Rural district on Tuesday, ahead of the International Day of Yoga in June. It is stated that it is the first endeavour to launch a Yoga educator on wheels.

The initiative, flagged off by Bengaluru Rural MP and noted cardiologist Dr. C.N. Manjunath, aims to raise awareness about lifestyle diseases and the role yoga can play in preventing and managing them. The campaign is organised by the Life Eternal Trust, Bengaluru, in association with the Sahaja Yoga Collective of Karnataka.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr. Manjunath said lifestyle-related illnesses account for over 60% of deaths in India and called for preventive healthcare measures rooted in traditional practices. “Yoga is not merely a form of exercise. It is a holistic science that integrates the mind, body and soul,” he said.

Dr. Manjunath described yoga and meditation as “powerful tools” that can counteract the stress and pace of modern life, adding that such practices should be incorporated into daily routines to improve physical and mental well-being.

The awareness van, inspired by the teachings of Sahaja Yoga founder Mataji Nirmala Devi, will travel across villages in Bengaluru Rural to offer free demonstrations and guidance. Organisers said the initiative is designed to bridge the urban-rural gap in awareness and access to yoga-based wellness.

“In urban areas, there is already growing awareness about yoga. But in rural areas, we still have a long way to go,” Dr. Manjunath noted. “This mobile campaign will take the message of yoga directly to people’s doorsteps.”

Gurumurthy, an 83-year-old practitioner of Sahaja Yoga who addressed the gathering, said regular practice has kept him from ailments. “Yoga is nature’s medicine. I hope this van encourages more people in villages to try it.”

The event was attended by Dr. Manoj Kumar, Chairman of Life Eternal Trust, as well as members of the Sahaja Yoga Collective from Bengaluru.
























