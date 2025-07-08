Youth abducted, assaulted by gang; 8 held

Bengaluru: A gang allegedly abducted a young man, stripped him, and assaulted him in a secluded area on the outskirts of Bengaluru, police said on Sunday. The incident came to light after videos of the assault began circulating on social media.

According to the Soladevanahalli police, a case has been registered and eight people have been arrested in connection with the incident. The accused have been identified as Hemant, Yashwanth, Shivashankar, Shashank Gowda and four others. Police said the victim, identified as Kushal, had been in a relationship with a young woman for the past two years. However, the woman had recently ended the relationship and reportedly began seeing someone else.

Following the breakup, Kushal allegedly sent her obscene messages.

The woman is said to have shared the matter with her friends, after which a group invited Kushal to a meeting under the pretext of resolving the issue. He was then kidnapped by the group, taken to a deserted area in Alur, stripped, and beaten.

The assailants reportedly filmed the assault and threatened to make the video public on social media.

Kushal’s parents later filed a complaint at the Soladevanahalli police station, leading to the arrest of the accused. Further investigation is underway, police added.