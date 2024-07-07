Youthful dramas, sci-fi Kannada films mark first-half of 2024

Bengaluru: The first half of 2024 has been nothing short of spectacular for Kannada cinema, with a diverse array of films that have not only entertained but also pushed the boundaries of storytelling. Reflecting the evolving tastes of a younger as well as the older audience, Kannada films have embraced innovative narratives and fresh themes, ensuring that the industry remains dynamic and vibrant.

While there were quite a few duds in the list, it is comforting to know that Kannada movie industry took a right step in producing a sci-fi film. Starting the year with a bang were poignant drama film “Saramsha,” and crime thriller “Shakhahaari”, that hit the screens in February. Saramsha delves deep into human relationships and societal norms, sparking conversations about empathy and understanding in our fast-paced world.

‘Shakhahaari’ on the other hand, took audiences on a thrilling ride through the dark underbelly of crime and corruption. The film’s gripping storyline and intense performances captivated viewers.

Its suspenseful plot and strong character development ensured that it was not just a commercial success, but also a favourite among the youth who appreciate edgy and thought-provoking content.

February also saw the release of “KTM,” a film that tries to capture the essence of modern relationships. This movie blends drama, tragedy and romance, resonating strongly with younger audiences who are taught the value of time.

Although the title ‘KTM’ resembles a popular motorcycle brand among the youth, the movie has nothing to do with the choice of roadside Romeos. It only takes a cryptographer of good tastes, who is stuck in his/her seat to realise that ‘KTM’ stands for the initials of this movie’s main characters. If there is one reason why the movie didn’t perform well, it should be this.

As we march into March, “Yuva” burst onto the scene, directed by Santhosh Ananddram under the ‘Hombale Films’ banner. This action drama, featuring Yuva Rajkumar in his debut role as a lead actor, fulfilled the expectations of most boys who were probably reminded of their college days. A story that featured the love for motorcycles and strong presence of rowdy elements surely set the pace for an action packed film led by Hombale.

On a side note, I had witnessed the movie shooting for four days straight as my motorcycle was featured in ‘Yuva’. The simple, yet sophisticated methods employed in shooting the film under famed director Santhosh Ananddram are considered extraordinary. The final result is what sets Hombale’s production apart from the ordinary.

The powerful storytelling and compelling performances made “Yuva” the highest-grossing Kannada film of the year so far, amassing approximately ₹10.81 crore at the box office in the first two weeks. Its success underscores the appeal of strong, character-driven narratives among younger audiences.

March also introduced us to “Blink,” a sci-fi thriller directed by debutant Srinidhi Bengaluru. The film’s mind-bending plot and suspenseful narrative captivated viewers, especially with complexities of time-travel woven well into the fabric of space-time. With innovative storytelling and a gripping narrative, this movie received a highly commendable 7.8/10 rating on IMDB.

This means in terms of rating, ‘Blink’ stands alongside legendary English sci-fi movies like ‘Back to the Future Part II’, ‘The Man from Earth’, two Star Wars movies, and the shoddy ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’.

This also means there is no other Kannada movie in its class. A noteworthy film on this regard is our very own director from the coast, Upendra Rao with the 2010 banger ‘Super’ rated at 8.0 on IMDB. Yes, the same movie where white folks are at the service of Indians, taxis are luxury sports cars and one Rupee equals 80 Dollars in a Utopian India of the year 2030. Another noteworthy Kannada sci-fi film is ‘Lucia’ rated 8.3 on IMDB which has a fan following of its own. Moving on, the excitement of good Kannada movies continued into June with the release of “Sambavami Yuge Yuge,” and “Desai” which performed adequately well.

The industry’s unique blend of authenticity and innovation has set a high standard, promising an exciting future as it continues to evolve and experiment, much to the delight of its dynamic audience.

While all this has happened, the second half is also expected to be promising with Upendra’s ‘U and I’ as well as Hombale’s

‘Kantara Chapter-1’.