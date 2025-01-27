ZEISS India Hosts Annual Wildlife Conservation Summit 2025: A Celebration of Nature Observation and Conservation Excellence

Bengaluru: ZEISS, a global leader in optics and optoelectronics, recently hosted the Annual Wildlife Conservation Summit 2025 at the India International Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi. This prestigious evening event brought together some of the most influential names in India’s wildlife and nature conservation community for an evening of recognition, insightful dialogues, and collaboration.

The sSummit, a marquee gathering of the year, celebrated the invaluable efforts of scientists, researchers, and influencers dedicated to preserving and nurturing the natural world. ZEISS India reaffirmed its commitment to wildlife conservation by providing a platform to foster connections and honor these trailblazers.

The summit brought together over 80+ distinguished figures from India’s wildlife community, including scientists, researchers, forest officers and ZEISS Ambassadors. Participants hailed from esteemed institutions such as the Wildlife Institute of India, WWF India, Wildlife Trust of India, and Corbett Tiger Reserve. This gathering served as a landmark event, fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing in wildlife conservation.

This was followed by a special award ceremony recognizing 25 outstanding contributors to wildlife conservation in India. These individuals were celebrated for their tireless dedication and innovative approaches to preserving biodiversity.

Present at the event, Chris Howard, Regional Head of Sports Optics and Mobile Imaging, ZEISS Group (UK, IE, Southern Europe, ANZ, RSA, SEA, SAARC, LATAM, MENA) said, “At ZEISS, we are deeply committed to empowering the wildlife conservation community with cutting-edge optical technology that enhances observation and research efforts. The Annual Wildlife Conservation Summit is our way of celebrating the extraordinary individuals who dedicate their lives to preserving biodiversity and inspiring meaningful action for a sustainable future.”

The Regional Head, Photonics and Optics Division, ZEISS India, Kunal Girotra added, “The Annual Wildlife Conservation Summit 2025 is a platform to celebrate the tireless efforts and achievements of nature enthusiasts, scientists and government as well as private institutes who continuously inspire a collective commitment to preserving our planet’s biodiversity. At ZEISS we continue to work with these inspirational minds to increase an individual’s capacity for exploration. We remain committed to providing an unmatched viewing experience and enable the consumers to connect with nature.”

Adding to the significance of the event, Miguel Gonzalez Diaz, Managing Director, ZEISS India, and Ms. Petra Kregelius-Schmidt, Global Partnership Manager ZEISS Nature, Nature Conservation Ambassador were also present. ZEISS Sport Optics is a pioneering division at ZEISS which combines the brand's knowledge of optics & precision to provide exceptional clarity and reliability. It offers unmatched performance for both professionals and enthusiasts with high-precision binoculars, spotting scopes and smart phone camera lenses.