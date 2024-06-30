Live
- MP Assembly's Monsoon Session to begin on Monday
- Retired Police Officers Felicitated by District SP in Bhadradri Kothagudem
- Railways to invest Rs.1 lakh cr in Odisha: Vaishnaw
- Four killed, five injured in road accident in Pakistan
- How this asymptomatic heart condition raises risk of sudden cardiac death
- Major issues missing in today’s Mann Ki Baat, says Congress
- AP TDP President Palla Srinivasa Rao announces toll-free number for public grievances
- India's journey in this T20 World Cup has been nothing short of extraordinary: Sreesanth
- Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik congratulates Team India
- Rohit tastes Barbados pitch soil after T20 World Cup win; Wimbledon draws similarity with Djokovic
Just In
ZP CEO warns of closure of poultry farms if fly menace continues
The ZP CEO Suresh B Itnal has warned of closure of poultry farms in Hebbala village if the owners does not take steps to contain fly menace.
Davanagere: The ZP CEO Suresh B Itnal has warned of closure of poultry farms in Hebbala village if the owners does not take steps to contain fly menace. The village nestled between seven poultry farms in the Hebbala region of Davangere taluk, has been severely affected by an excessive fly infestation. The residents are overwhelmed by the swarms of flies coming directly from the nearby poultry farms into their homes.
This problem has persisted since 2015, and despite the complaints the issue remains unresolved. However, Zilla Panchayat CEO Suresh B Itnal has now stepped forward to address the problem. He has issued warnings that strict action will be taken against the poultry farms if they fail to control the fly population.
Speaking to reporters Suresh B Itnal stated, “The number of flies has increased in the current climate. There are also more flies in the villages where there are poultry farms. Both I and the deputy commissioner have discussed this. We have given directions to the Hebbal Gram Panchayat. The Panchayat officials will take action against those who have violated the rules. The officials of the animal husbandry department also provided training on how to control the flies. We have informed the authorities to take immediate action.”
Followed by instruction of Itnal the Hebbal gram panchayat has issued notices to the poultry farms. The flies have become a significant threat to local businesses, particularly bakeries, grocery stores, salons, and hotels. Many owners have been forced to close their shops due to the infestation, which is affecting their ability to maintain hygiene and food safety standards.
The villagers are hopeful that the steps of the Zilla Panchayat CEO and the strict measures being implemented will finally bring an end to the long-standing fly infestation problem.