ZP CEO warns of closure of poultry farms if fly menace continues

Davanagere: The ZP CEO Suresh B Itnal has warned of closure of poultry farms in Hebbala village if the owners does not take steps to contain fly menace. The village nestled between seven poultry farms in the Hebbala region of Davangere taluk, has been severely affected by an excessive fly infestation. The residents are overwhelmed by the swarms of flies coming directly from the nearby poultry farms into their homes.

This problem has persisted since 2015, and despite the complaints the issue remains unresolved. However, Zilla Panchayat CEO Suresh B Itnal has now stepped forward to address the problem. He has issued warnings that strict action will be taken against the poultry farms if they fail to control the fly population.

Speaking to reporters Suresh B Itnal stated, “The number of flies has increased in the current climate. There are also more flies in the villages where there are poultry farms. Both I and the deputy commissioner have discussed this. We have given directions to the Hebbal Gram Panchayat. The Panchayat officials will take action against those who have violated the rules. The officials of the animal husbandry department also provided training on how to control the flies. We have informed the authorities to take immediate action.”

Followed by instruction of Itnal the Hebbal gram panchayat has issued notices to the poultry farms. The flies have become a significant threat to local businesses, particularly bakeries, grocery stores, salons, and hotels. Many owners have been forced to close their shops due to the infestation, which is affecting their ability to maintain hygiene and food safety standards.

The villagers are hopeful that the steps of the Zilla Panchayat CEO and the strict measures being implemented will finally bring an end to the long-standing fly infestation problem.