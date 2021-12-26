Education dept scraps folk artist team after member seen buying liquor openly

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu education department has scrapped the services of a folk artist team engaged in the programme "IllamThediKalvi" (education at doorstep) scheme after one of its members was found wearing an official t-shirt and leaving in a vehicle allocated for the programme.

Tiruchy District Chief Educational officer issued the termination order to the team after a 45-second video of a team member leaving a TASMAC liquor outlet wearing an official t-shirt and leaving in a vehicle designated for the project.

The education department turned red after social media celebrated the 45-second video of a folk artist team member was coming out of a TASMAC liquor shop with a liquor bottle in one hand and wearing an official t-shirtChennai, Chennai News, Tamil Nadu,Tamil Nadu NewsChennai, Chennai News, Tamil Nadu,Tamil Nadu News. The man also left in a vehicle in which the name of the project "IllamThediKalvam" was boldly written on both sides of the vehicle.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu education department told IANS that the department had cancelled the contract with the folk artist team as the education department was seen in a poor light following the incident that had gone viral on social media. Education department also said that the services of the folk artist team were cancelled as the incident happened during working hours and that the services of the entire team were cancelled.

Officials had sought reports about the team as there were earlier incidents of the team members resorting to such activities previous week also.

Tiruchi education department in a statement said: "The incident occurred at the TASMAC outlet near the cattle market in Thottiyam and there were complaints of the team earlier also indulging in similar act wearing the official uniform as well as using the car with markings of the programme on it bringing the education department in a poor light."