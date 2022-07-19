Madras High Court Ordered Second Post-Mortem Of Schoolgirl

The Madras High Court today ordered a second post-mortem in the suicide case of the school girl. The order took place a day after a crowd ransacked classrooms, damaged property, and set cars on fire on the school's campus. The police were ordered by the court to pursue aggressive charges against the rioters and those who incited them.



Due to charges made by the teen's family in Kallakurichi, around 260 kilometres from Chennai, and widespread protests against a private residential school. The police claim that the girl committed suicide.

The school's principal secretary and correspondent have been arrested in relation to the suicide. For rioting, authorities have detained more than 100 individuals.

MK Stalin, the chief minister, emphasised that violence stunts development and that only a calm Tamil Nadu can be a Tamil Nadu that welcomes everybody. Mr Stalin said that the Kallakurichi incidents have been very painful. Educational institutions must treat their students as if they were their own children.

He forewarn that if anything goes against this, they will make people appear in court and punish them. Taking advantage of this horrible event, several people banded together and broke the law. He stated that everyone should understand that violence hinders development.

The girl allegedly leaped off the hostel building's third floor on July 13. According to the police, she left a note explaining that she was having difficulty in a number of subjects and felt humiliated by her teachers. Her family claims that two teachers ridiculed and mentally tormented her.

The girl's parents claim that a bloodied palm print was visible on a wall close to where she was discovered dead. They asserted that he suggests a combative encounter.

As per the police, "abrasions" were mentioned in the initial post-mortem report. Outside the school, the girl's family and residents of the girl's hamlet in the Cuddalore region have been protesting.

Meanwhile, Yesterday, there were clashes between protesters and police, and at least 15 buses were burned. Numerous persons were hurt as a result of the incident, including top police officials. Until July 31st, the district administration has issued prohibition orders. The police have been tasked by the court to pursue harsh penalties against anyone engaging in social media trials. The state's investigative agency, CB-CID, has been mandated to look into deaths that occur in educational facilities going forward.