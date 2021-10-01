Superintendent of Police Patrolled Tamil Nadu's Village On His Bicycle

On Wednesday night, Superintendent of Police Manivannan visited Gopalasamudram village on his bicycle which has been devastated by caste violence.His goal was to dispel the peasants' mistrust of the police and forge a solid bond with them.



After the death of two people, a large contingent of police officers has been deployed in Gopalasamudram and its surrounding villages. During his bicycle patrol, the superintendent of police inquired about the current situation with the officers stationed there.

People believe Manivannan is one of them when he patrols on his bicycle, and they approach him freely. He believed taht it will contribute in the development of a tight relationship between himself and the locals, he said. Furthermore, because the community is so small, he can easily patrol on his bicycle.

Shunmugaselvam, a suspect in the murder of Mariappan of Senkulam, who was reportedly killed in vengeance for the murder of Sankarasubramaniyan of Gopalasamudram, was detained by Munneerpallam police. Eight persons have already been detained in relation with Mariappan's murder, which occurred on September 15.

Furthermore,Sudalai (55), the proprietor of a sickle workshop in Pathamadai, was detained for selling illegal sickles to contract killers. While selling sickles, the police recently asked workshop operators to obtain consumer information.