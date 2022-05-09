Tamil Nadu Government Lifted Ban On Shaivite Math's Traditional Event

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday lifted a prohibition on a Shaivite math's traditional ceremony, which involves disciples carrying a palanquin on their shoulders with their pope reclining within.

The revocation came a day after the heads of four Shaivite maths met with Chief Minister M K Stalin here, and after an uproar from devotees, the BJP, and Hindu organisations over the prohibition.

The pontiff is conveyed on a palanquin in and over the math grounds by devotees during the traditional ritual known as 'Pattina Pravesam.' While the Dharmapuram Aadheenam pontiff, Srilasri Masilamani Desika Gnanasambandha paramacharya Swami, stated in Mayiladuthurai District that Stalin had orally informed spiritual leaders that the traditional occasion on May 22 could go ahead as planned, district authorities nearly simultaneously released an order lifting the ban.

Aadheenam is a Tamil word that refers to the head of a Shaivite math. A Shaivite math's pontiff is also known as an Aadheenakarthar. Dharmapuram Aadheenam, located in the Mayiladuthurai area of the Cauvery delta region, is an ancient math revered by devotees for its spiritual activities. It is well-known for its centuries-long efforts to promote the Tamil language.

All these came into highlight when the Mayilduthurai Revenue Divisional Officer cancelled the event on April 27, citing concerns about peace and order in the wake of criticism from the Dravidar Kazhagam and other rationalist organisations. The ban order also argued that the traditional event violated Article 23 of the Constitution, which prohibits forced labour.

However, according to devotees, those who opposed the event claimed that it violated human dignity. Others who are his equals cannot carry a man on their shoulders. The person who is scheduled to be carried on shoulders on a palanquin is considered to be their Guru, and the act is voluntary.

The disciples stated that carrying their spiritual guru on a palanquin is a symbol of devotion and thanksgiving for leading them on their spiritual path. The ban infuriated worshippers, with the head of the Madurai Aadheenam Sri la Sri Harihara Gnanasambanda Desika Parmacharya Swami threatening to personally carry the palanquin on the allotted date.

The Tamil Nadu BJP alleged the DMK regime banned the religious celebration for ulterior political reasons. While the restriction should be lifted, stated Tamil Nadu BJP chairman K Annamalai on May 4.