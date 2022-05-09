Workers Federation In Tamil Nadu Urged MK Stalin Not To Privatise Transport Department

TNSTC Workers Federation General Secretary R Radhakrishnan wrote to Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday, urging him not to privatise the transport department but to expand and improve it for the benefit of the people.



According to Radhakrishnan, it was declared during the Tamil Nadu Assembly that a private partnership will be formed to handle the procurement, operation, and upkeep of buses in the transport department.

He noted that rather of being privatised, the agency should innovate and grow, which will bring a variety of job opportunities and other benefits.

Furthermore, there are eight divisions, 26 zones, 26 learning schools, 319 depots, and 20,304 buses in Tamil Nadu, and about 37,30,213 crore people use bus services many times in their daily lives.

Meanwhile, the age restriction for youngsters eligible for free rides on government buses will be raised from three to five years old, according to Transport Minister SS Sivasankar. Seat reservations in SETC and TNSTC buses are currently restricted to children aged three and up. Since top officials stated that a G.O. for implementing the announcement has yet to be issued, the step is expected to prevent children aged three to four from booking tickets. The age requirement for berths/seats in trains is five years old.