1 killed, three others injured after cars lands in roadside pit

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a person was killed and three others were grievously injured after an Innova car fell into a roadside pit at Shankarpally on Saturday night.

According to the police, the victim identified as Shaik Aleem (29) a resident of Narsingi along with his three friends, Mazhar, Moinuddin and Suresh Reddy were returning after attending a function at Vikarabad when the incident took place.

"Aleem was driving the car at a high speed and lost control over the Innova car and it landed in a big pit on the roadside. He sustained head injuries and died on the spot while the others were injured," said Shankarpally sub-inspector, A Santosh Kumar.

The police shifted the injured persons to the hospital where they are undergoing treatment and the body of Aleem was shifted to the mortuary. A case is booked.

Earlier in the day, in a tragic mishap, a 14-month-old girl was run over by a car at Sanathnagar on Sunday. The victim was identified as Mokshita lives along with her family at Jinkalwada colony under Sanathnagar police station limits. On an unfortunate day, the child was playing in front of her house when a car ran over her.



"The driver Mohd Rasool did not notice the girl who was playing on the street and ran over her. On noticing it, the child's parents rushed her to Niloufer Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead," said Sanathnagar police.

Rasool was taken into custody and found that he did not have a driving license. "He had come to the colony along with three of his friends in the car. After dropping his friends, Rasool was returning when the mishap took place," said the police.

Mokshita is the only daughter of her parents who work as daily wagers. A palm of gloom descended on the colony after the incident and the local leaders visited the police station and demanded action against the owner of the car for handing over the vehicle to a person who does not hold a driving license.