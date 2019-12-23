Trending :
10-day annual NCC camp begins at Bison Ground

Highlights

A 10-day combined annual training camp for NCC cadets-boys and girls-from various districts commenced at Bison Training ground in Secunderabad. 472...

Secunderabad: A 10-day combined annual training camp for NCC cadets-boys and girls-from various districts commenced at Bison Training ground in Secunderabad. 472 National Cadet Corps (NCC) participating in the camp which is organised by 4 Telangana Battalion named as ATC - XIII camp from December 20 to 29.

Different training sessions held to the cadets on various activities such as yoga, physical training, drill, rifle training, map reading, traffic and fire fighting, career counselling & special classes will be organised at the camp. Different competitions such as drill, firing, volley ball, running, debate and cultural competitions will be conducted at the camp.

Commanding Officer Lt Colonel P V Rao presented the presidential address and spoke about training discipline and motto of the camp. He also delivered a lecture on 'Basic organization of Armed forces' and weapon training classes were conducted by Amrit Pal and the Senior NCC officer Prahakar spoke on NCC training, safety, health and hygiene aspects.

