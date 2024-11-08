  • Menu
10K students of Sri Chaitanya recite 600 Math formulas in 3 hours

On November 6, 10,000 students of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions from 20 states participated in the Super Hat-Trick World Record event, creating a new global record by simultaneously reciting 600 math formulas over a span of three hours.

What makes this accomplishment even more remarkable is that the participants were young children, aged between 3 and 10 years. The event was officially recognised by the World Book of Records, UK, with their officials in attendance and present certificates of appreciation to the talented students.

On the occasion, Seema Boppana, Academic Director of Sri Chaitanya School, expressed immense pride in the achievement, emphasising that the Super Hat-Trick World Record was a “miracle in the history of education.” She highlighted the extraordinary talent of the students and the dedication of the teachers in guiding them to success.

sidekick