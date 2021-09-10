125 ft Ambedkar statue near Hussain Sagar in 15 months: Koppula Eshwar

Hyderabad: SC Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar on Thursday said that the government will erect a 125-foot- tall Ambedkar statue near Hussainsagar. It has finalised the tenders for the purpose.

The State Government has allotted Rs 100 crore for the project to see that the biggest Ambedkar statue is to be installed in the heart of city. The statue and related structures to come up will explain the greatness of Ambedkar and the Constitution he wrote, the minister stated.

He said in about one year or 15 months the statue will be installed. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed to complete the project at the earliest. Eshwa, with officials, visited the site wherein the statue will be installed.

He stated that, as planned by the government, the statue with a 50-foot- tall base of Parliament will be coming up. The statue would be on the basement building of the Parliament structure. He directed officials coordinate to set up the statue in time. "We planned to complete the work in one year or 15 months," he added.