Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

13 jailed for drunken driving

13 jailed for drunken driving
Highlights

Sangareddy Second Additional judge Prabhakar on Tuesday convicted and sentenced 13 persons, caught by the local traffic police for drunken driving.

Patancheru: Sangareddy Second Additional judge Prabhakar on Tuesday convicted and sentenced 13 persons, caught by the local traffic police for drunken driving.

He imposed fines of Rs.2,000 on seven persons and sent some to jail, according to CI Venukumar. He said while one was sentenced to two days stay in prison, two to three days and two others to four days. Two others were also fined Rs.2,000.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
We aren8 Jan 2020 1:17 PM GMT

We aren't looking for war with USA: Iran Ambassador to India

Iran supreme leader says
Iran supreme leader says 'slap in face' delivered to US
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme Court
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed


Top