13 jailed for drunken driving

Patancheru: Sangareddy Second Additional judge Prabhakar on Tuesday convicted and sentenced 13 persons, caught by the local traffic police for drunken driving.

He imposed fines of Rs.2,000 on seven persons and sent some to jail, according to CI Venukumar. He said while one was sentenced to two days stay in prison, two to three days and two others to four days. Two others were also fined Rs.2,000.