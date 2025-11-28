The 17th Poultry India Expo 2025 was inaugurated at HITEX, Hyderabad, by Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar Goud and Tummala Nageswara Rao. Organised by IPEMA, the expo showcases global innovations across the poultry value chain under the theme “One Nation, One Expo.”

With over 500 exhibitors from 50+ countries and 50,000 visitors, the event features breakthroughs in breeding, genetics, automation, feed, biosecurity, and sustainable technologies. Poultry Knowledge Day highlighted emerging diseases, sustainability, and rural market opportunities.

Supported by world-class infrastructure, the expo fosters trade partnerships, technology launches, and international collaborations, reinforcing India’s leadership in poultry production and the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.