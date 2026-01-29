PI Industries Unveils New Logo, Reflecting its Evolution into a Global Life Sciences Company

Rooted in PI's scientific DNA and future-ready ambition, the refreshed identity reflects the Company’s expanding role across agri-sciences, biologicals, pharmaceuticals, and complex chemistry-driven solutions. The signature blue represents innovation, reliability, and trust built over decades of global partnerships, while the vibrant yellow symbolises energy, optimism, and the power of science to create positive change. Structural elements inspired by the DNA helix and interconnected systems represent PI's cross-domain scientific capabilities, while the Devanagari-inspired typography reflects pride in PI's Indian roots and its global outlook.

With an 80-year legacy of science-led execution, PI combines deep chemistry expertise, advanced technologies, and human ingenuity to deliver precision, quality, and speed at scale. Today, the Company partners with leading global innovators across regulated markets, delivering specialised molecules, platforms, and solutions that meet the highest standards of quality, safety, and sustainability.

Commenting on the new identity, Mr. Mayank Singhal, Vice Chairperson & Managing Director, said: