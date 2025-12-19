19 new buses introduced: TGSRTC provides connectivity to 213 new colonies in Hyd region

Hyderabad: To provide better transportation services to the citizens, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), under its new initiative ‘Hyderabad Connect’, has launched 19 new buses in the Hyderabad region connecting over 213 new colonies. This is in line with the vision of the Transport Minister, and as per the directions of the Vice Chairman & Managing Director of TGSRTC.

Sudha Parimala, Manager, Hyderabad Region, said: “Under the flagship initiative ‘Hyderabad Connect’, bus connectivity has been extended to 213 new colonies across the region. This expansion follows extensive public consultations, field-level assessments of travel demand, and detailed studies of traffic conditions to ensure effective and sustainable route planning.”

A total of 19 buses have been introduced through various depots to serve areas that were previously lacking adequate public transport facilities. The facility includes – two buses in Falaknuma depot connecting 7 colonies. Two buseseach from Rajendranagar depot (51 colonies), Bandlaguda (34 colonies), and Dilsukhnagar (55 colonies). Four buses from Hayathnagar-I connecting 11 colonies and four from Ibrahimpatnam(14 colonies). Three buses were launched from the Midhani depot connecting 41 colonies.

The initiative is expected to significantly reduce travel time and transportation costs for commuters, while improving access to education, employment, healthcare, and essential services. Commuters will be able to track buses real-time through the ‘TGSRTC Gamya' mobile app with digital services enabled.

With this expansion, TGSRTC continues to strengthen last-mile connectivity and promote safe, affordable, and reliable public transportation, supporting inclusive urban growth and reduced dependence on private vehicles, the regional manager said.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said, “As the city expands, our priority is to ensure the new colonies are not deprived of public transport. ‘Hyderabad Connect’ is designed to meet these evolving mobility needs with direct links to key job centres, saving both commuters' time and money.”