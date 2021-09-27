1Lakh tonnes of agri products transported from Nagarsol through Kisan Rail

Hyderabad: For giving boost to the agri sector in the Marathwada region, South Central Railway has been playing an active role in creating awareness about the concept of Kisan Rail and operated its first Kisan Rail on January 5 from Nagarsol station.

From then, within a short span of nine months , the loading and transportation of agri products by Kisan Rail crossed more than one lakh tonnes from Nagarsol railway station alone by operating 337 Kisan Rails to different destinations across the country.

The lion share of the agri products transported from this station includes onions, while grapes, tomatoes and watermelons were also transported by these Kisan Rails.

The products have been mainly transported to the Eastern and North Eastern States, New Guwahati, Malda Town, New Jalpaiguri Agartala, Baihata, Gour Malda, Naugachia, Dankuni, Dhukuni, Chitpur, Sankrail Goods Terminal and Fatuha.

Generally, transportation by rail is convenient, fastest, hassle-free and economical with least en route damages, especially for transporting to farthest places. In addition, the railways, with co-ordination of the Agriculture ministry, has extended 50 percent tariff concession for transportation of agri products in Kisan Rails.

The zone is successful in creating awareness about all these factors among farmers, traders, cargo operators and bulk transporters in and around the Marathwada region. This has helped in transporting more than one lakh tones within nine months from a single station i.e Nagarsol.

The Kisan Rails generally consist of 10-12 parcel vans (VPs); each VP carrying capacity of 23 tonnes. This has helped farmers/traders in loading their commodities in small to medium quantities with ease and convenience.

It also helped the farming sector, including traders, cargo operators, in finding new avenues for marketing their farming produce across the country with better price appreciation at cheaper transportation cost. This is a win-win situation to both customers as well as railways.

Gajanan Mallya, SCR General Manager, has expressed happiness on transportation of more than one lakh agri products from Nagarsol station.

He specially complimented efforts of the Nanded division team on operation of Kisan Rails on uninterrupted basis. He instructed the officials to continue the same tempo so that famers and traders do not face inconvenience in transporting their products through "Kisan Rail."